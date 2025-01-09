Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted critical infrastructure gaps hampering agricultural growth across Northeast India during ICAR's Golden Jubilee celebrations at Umiam yesterday.

"The Northeast can become a hub for the country's vegetable, organic farm products, mushroom, turmeric, ginger, and honey production, but due to logistical challenges, we have not been able to fully capitalize on the potential of our products," Sangma said during his address.

The lack of cold storage facilities has particularly impacted export capabilities, though some Meghalayan products including pineapples, oranges, and spices have successfully reached European and UAE markets.

A pressing concern raised by Sangma was the bud rot disease affecting arecanut plantations, which has devastated farmer livelihoods across the state. He called for increased collaboration between ICAR and state agencies to develop research-based solutions for such agricultural challenges.

The Chief Minister pushed for strengthening grassroots agricultural institutions, specifically requesting enhanced autonomy for Krishi Vigyan Kendras to drive local agricultural growth. He also advocated for large-scale bamboo production and cluster-based approaches for crops like ginger.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who attended the event, proposed quarterly consultations between ICAR, state governments, and agricultural universities. He committed to personally attending one such meeting to better understand farmer challenges.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the gathering through a recorded message. Governor CH Vijayashankar and State Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh were also present at the celebration.