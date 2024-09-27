Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma met with a delegation of educators and officials from Thailand, discussing education, tourism and agriculture.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the CM shared details of the discussion.

He informed that the talks with members of the delegation, aiming collaboration in sectors such as education, tourism, agriculture, vocational training, and the exchange of best practices.

He stated, "A delegation of educators and officials from Thailand visited me today, with talks centered on fostering collaboration in education, tourism, agriculture, vocational training, and the exchange of best practices across various sectors."

Earlier this week, the Meghalaya Natural and Organic Society for Livelihood and Innovation in Agriculture (MEGNOLIA) signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Cooperatives of Organic Limited (NCOL) at the World Food India 2024 event.

This partnership aims to revolutionise the procurement, marketing, and sale of organic products from the northeastern state. Under the agreement, MEGNOLIA will play a crucial role in connecting certified organic farmers with NCOL, facilitating procurement approvals, and covering the costs of organic certification.