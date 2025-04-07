Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma condoled the demise of Syed Md. A. Razi, IRTS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, describing him as a dedicated officer and a warm-hearted individual who touched the lives of many.

In an emotional tribute, the chief minister wrote, “Deeply pained to hear about the untimely demise of Syed Md. A. Razi, IRTS, Principal Secretary, GoM. Razi’s incredible efficiency and unwavering dedication were evident in every department he handled, and he always took on each task with a level of ownership that inspired those around him.”

The CM fondly remembered Razi not just for his professionalism but also for his endearing personality. “But beyond his work ethic, Razi was a warm, jolly soul who brought light to everyone he met. He was deeply loved and respected by his peers, and his absence leaves a profound void in all of us.”

Offering heartfelt condolences, the chief minister concluded, “My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, dear Razi.”

Razi’s legacy of service, and leadership will be long remembered in Meghalaya’s administrative and social circles.