The 188th Death Anniversary of U Tirot Sing, the revered freedom fighter and Khasi warrior, was observed with great fervor and reverence at the Tirot Sing Playground in Mairang. Esteemed dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma, Phrestar Manik Syiem, SyiemHimaNongkhlaw K.M. Syiem, Deputy Syiem Hima Nongkhlaw PyniaidsingSyiem, Chief Executive Member, Khasi Hills Autonomous District, Metbah Lyngdoh, MLA, and Chairman State Planning, gathered to pay homage to the legendary leader.

This observation of U Tirot Sing's death anniversary gave the community a chance to honour his unwavering spirit and outstanding contributions to the freedom struggle. Hon’ble Chief Minister visited Nongkhlaw, the birthplace of U Tirot Sing in the eastern West Khasi Hills and interacted with the proud members of the legendary leader’s community. The local residents organized an elaborate celebration of the leader’s life, through cultural music, dances and a play which was much appreciated by the audiences. The Office of the SyiemNongkhlawSyiemship, with assistance from the Government of Meghalaya, organised the commemoration.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma's presence as chief guest, underscored the government's commitment to preserving the historical and cultural heritage of Meghalaya. Addressing all the dignitaries and students in the audience, Conrad Sangma noted, "It is an honour and a privilege to be present today as we commemorate the death anniversary of U Tirot Sing, a true patriot. U Tirot Sing was not only a remarkable freedom fighter but also a symbol of unwavering courage and resilience in the face of British colonial rule. I urge the students and youngsters among us to emulate the leadership qualities and perseverance of our historic leader."

He further added, "The government of Meghalaya believes it is of the utmost importance to document the lives and accomplishments of our extraordinary historical figures by utilising the talents of the youth. The government supports the efforts of the Khasi Autonomous District Council and other district councils to record and publish the biographies of our leaders. I am pleased to inform you that the government is committed to the development of youth groups through YESS and the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, which will in the future include theatrical events in its remit. On the note of further development, the infrastructure of the area will be rapidly developed, including the deputy commissioner's office in the new district as well as convention centres, auditoriums, sports arenas, and movie theatres in the district headquarters."

Phrestar Manik Syiemlieh, Chairman of SyiemHimaNongkhlaw, stated, "We are grateful to have the esteemed presence of our leader, Conrad K. Sangma, on this significant occasion. His support reinforces our commitment to preserving the legacy of U Tirot Sing and working towards a future where justice and freedom prevail. Together, let us strive to empower our people and build a society rooted in courage, unity, and progress."

The occasion served as a platform for dignitaries, leaders to reflect on the enduring impact of U Tirot Sing's heroic struggle and discuss strategies for advancing the welfare and development of Meghalaya.

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