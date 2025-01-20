Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on January 20, paid his last respects to N Kayisii, the sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Manipur's Tadubi constituency.

Speaking during the funeral ceremony held at MBCMK, Church Compound, Manipur, CM Sangma recalled his dynamism and termed him "a leader who worked committedly for the people of Manipur".

He further stated that Kayisii was firm in his thoughts and actions and upheld the people’s trust with utmost respect.

The Meghalaya CM also extended condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Kayisii.

N. Kayisii was a former Cabinet Minister of the Manipur.

N. Kayisii, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Tadubi Assembly Constituency was a senior leader of the National People's Party (NPP) and a highly respected political figure in the region.

Kayisii’s tenure as MLA was marked by his unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of his constituency.

He was known for his grassroots approach to politics, addressing critical issues faced by the people of Tadubi and contributing significantly to the overall progress of the constituency.