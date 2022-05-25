Shillong: At a programme arranged by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today inaugurated livestock projects in Upper Shillong. Minister, C&RD, etc. Hamletson Dohling was also present at the ceremony.

Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, remarked that farmers have always been one of the state's top priorities because they account for 70% of the population. “Whatever we do for the farmers affects the majority population of our State and much has not been done in the past and small interventions like these can make a huge difference in their lives,” he said.

He went on to say that if critical challenges and difficulties can be addressed, farmers' income can expand exponentially. In Agriculture, Horticulture, and Animal Husbandry, he added, we need to bring new technology, new varieties, and new breeds.

“The Government has been trying to reinvent the entire process of ensuring that different technologies can be used to increase the income of the farmers,” he said.

Artificial Insemination, according to the Chief Minister, is a novel technology that has yet to be approved by the majority of livestock farmers in the state.

“An incentive of Rs 500 will be given to each farmer per every single AI done successfully and an amount of two crores has been earmarked by the government for this initiative to achieve the goals of improving the local cattle breed and upgrading the cattle population and milk and meat yields,” he said.

He also announced the establishment of a Non-Descript Breed Improvement Farm in Saitsama, West Jaintia Hills, to enable the state achieve its aim of self-reliance in beef production by transforming the rural cattle landscape. He launched the Sex Sorted Semen AI Program as well as an effort to improve local non-descript cattle through cross breeding with the Andhra Pradesh Ongole breed.

The Department has set a goal of creating one lakh better progeny by inseminating Ongole semen with non-descript local cows in the next three years to improve milk and meat production in the State with the beginning of the initiative.

The Chief Minister gave F1 Male Calfs produced through the IDP project to farmers from twelve model villages across the state. He also presented the ISO Certificate to Shillong Milk Union's local milk brand Na Ri.

K N Kumar, Chairman, Farmers' (Empowerment) Commission, and Secretary, AH & Veterinary, C Manjunatha, as well as veterinary authorities and farmers from around the State, were among those present at the event.