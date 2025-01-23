Meghalaya's bid to host the National Games in 2027 prompted Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to seek support from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sangma aserted that the state reached out to Minister Shah for Central assistance, gathering a positive response.

He said that Shah, acknowledging the proposal, agreed that the National Games must be hosted in the Northeast and provided assurance and support for them to be held in Meghalaya.

Furtherore, CM Sangma also informed that he held a meeting with the chairperson of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and discussed the hosting of the national games in Meghalaya in 2027.

In another development, Chief Minister Sangma said that the proposal for defence land to relocate the families is facing delay due to military guidelines.

While the proposal was not approved, the ministry responded informing of various rules and criteria suggesting the many requirements of granting plots of defence land.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said that the restrictions and strict provisions of the Army are concerning for relocation purposes.