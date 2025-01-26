Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, HCM unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, at his residence in Tura.

Addressing the gathering at Tura during the celebrations, the Meghalaya chief minister noted that 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' highlights the glory of the country, the richness of culture and the strength of diversity.

CM Sangma paid tribute to leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He also remembered and paid respect to freedom fighters of Meghalaya: U Kiang Nangbah, U Tirot Sing and Pa Togan N. Sangma.

Furthermore, he reiterated the state’s aspiring vision for a 10 Billon USD Economy by 2028, while laying out the state’s forward mission in road and sustainable infrastructure, health, tourism, education, agriculture & husbandry, waste management, water management, power, IT, arts and craft.

Moreover, he also highlighted the initiatives taken by the state government for mothers and children through the MOTHER program & the ECD Mission. The mission aims to skill youth to prepare them for the workplace, encourage entrepreneurship through PRIME and CM-ELEVATE, and implement programmes to enable youth to excel in sports.

He added that the government's machinery is making reforms starting with a more accessible system for the people implemented through the CM Connect and elaborated that the development of Block Offices across Meghalaya is to ensure grassroots reach state-sponsored programmes.

Chief Minister Sangma congratulated the Meghalaya Day Awardees - Sembertush A Sangma who was awarded the U Tirot Sing Award for Arts & Literature; Rev. W. C. Khongwir, awarded the Pa Togan Sangma Award for Social Services; and Kong Kmoin Wahlang, awarded U Kiang Nangbah Award for Sports & Games.

In conclusion, the Meghalaya CM said, ‘76 years ago, on this day, the citizens of India conferred upon themselves the sovereignty of this nation. As heirs to that legacy, we will forge closer partnerships amongst Meghalaya’s youth, women, farmers, entrepreneurs, and traditional institutions’.