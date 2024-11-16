As part of the 'Re-Imagining Streets' initiative launched by the Meghalaya government earlier this year, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled a redeveloped IGP Point in the city.

Speaking at the event on November 15, the Meghalaya chief minister asserted that many such locations across the city will be re-developed.

He said that the redeveloped point is relatively a small space but it is a step towards the efforts to lift the overall look of the capital city, further stating, "It is important for us to ensure that we are using the existing space."

The junction was designed to ensure safer pedestrian crossings and streamline traffic flow.

Additionally, it includes a police booth constructed with traditional materials that reflect the rich and vibrant Khasi culture, Sangma said.

According to the chief minister, a 4-star hotel in Orchid Polo has been finalised and construction will start soon. "We are trying to maximise the utility of the assets and land that the government has and in the next twelve months, a major facelift of Shillong city is expected," he added.

The Integrated Command Centre is in its final stage of completion and will be inaugurated soon, the chief minister said, adding that the materials used in the redevelopment and its beautification are locally sourced.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbalang Dhar and other senior officials were also present at the programme.

Later, the chief minister and the dignitaries walked from the point to the Secretariat using the walkway along the newly painted pedestrian area under Tactical Urbanism Trial.