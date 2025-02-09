Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on February 9, extended best wishes to the students of the state who are appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations of the Meghalaya Board.

He also wished students taking the ICSE, ISC, and CBSE board exams.

In his message, CM Sangma encouraged all students to stay calm and focus on doing their best.

The Chief Minister's Office in a statement on X stated, "To all our dear students- don’t stress, just do your best. You’re going to ace it!"

The examination is set to begin from February 10.

CM Sangma's words of support come ahead of the important examinations, aiming to motivate students as they prepare.