In a formal ceremony held at the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University (Imphal), Meghalaya, Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, DARE & Director General, ICAR, New Delhi launched the B.Sc. (Hons) Natural Farming Degree programme amidst the presence of a host of dignitaries from CAU (Imphal) and CoA, Kyrdemkulai.

On the occasion, a Natural Farming Block in the Administrative cum Academic Building of the college was also inaugurated by Dr. Himanshu Pathak as a Chief Guest of the programme.



Speaking on the sideline of the launching of a new degree programme, Pathak said that looking at the agro-ecological conditions and resources available to small and marginal farmers in our country, natural farming is emerging as an alternative form of agriculture that emphasizes the best possible use of indigenous knowledge and practices in accordance with agro-ecological principles.



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In India, the Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhti is promoted to increase output sustainability, water conservation, soil health and farmland ecosystem.

However, the development of human resources and trained manpower is the need of the hour. Indian Council of Agricultural Research is focusing on education, research and extension in the field of Natural Farming. India cannot be developed without developing its agriculture to profitable and sustainable. A good tree can only be determined by its fruit, likewise, a good institute can only be judged by the students it produces. Integration of modern science and technology with traditional thoughts and practices is the need of the hour and this integration will only be possible through agricultural students.

It is also pertinent that agriculture cannot be left out without the use of modern technologies. Judicious use of modern tools and techniques can boost agricultural production without hampering the quality, added Dr Pathak.

Launching the programme, Dr Pathak also said that today is a historic day and Central Agricultural University (Imphal) will be remembered forever for starting the Bachelor of Science (Hons.) Natural Farming degree programme in its five constituent colleges.

He also assured to provide all-round support to develop the College of Agriculture, Kyrdemkulai as a world-class college. Students were advised to set their goals which must give them the opportunity to serve society.



Meanwhile, Dr Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor, CAU, Imphal welcomed the guest and dignitaries. He acknowledged Dr. Himanshu Pathak for accepting invitation and for his leadership and support of in improvement of research and extension activities in the country.

He also appreciated him for appointment of all vacant position including heads of many reputed institutes or organization. He told that a new initiative in the form of introduction of natural faring in the course curricula at undergraduate level has been planned by ICAR to reorient agriculture graduates for learning our ancestral agricultural knowledge.

The agri-graduates in the field of natural farming have to be made ambassador with innovative thought process and capable to foster the social and cultural and economic growth.

While Dr. S. K. Chaudhury, DDG, Natural Resource Management of ICAR, New Delhi also addressed the dignitaries present in the meeting. He said that northeastern region is very challenging.