The Committee on Empowerment of Women, led by Chairperson Santa Mary Shylla, met with a domestic violence survivor in Niriang Village, West Jaintia Hills, on Tuesday. The woman, a mother of six children, including a toddler, was reportedly set on fire by her husband, leaving her with severe injuries and a long road to recovery.

Shylla, accompanied by committee member Adelbert Nongrum, Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla, and officials from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretariat, expressed deep shock and grief over the incident. “This horrific act has left us all in shock and sadness,” she stated.

The Chairperson assured that the survivor would receive the best possible care, with efforts being coordinated between the committee and local authorities. “The extent of the damage inflicted upon her may take months or even years to heal, but we will stand by her side throughout this journey. To the other members of her household, please know that we are here for you at all times,” she added.

Shylla also called for a thorough investigation, urging the police to ensure justice. “The offender has committed a grave act, and justice must be swift and severe. He must not escape the full force of the law,” she emphasised.

Committee member Adelbert Nongrum assured the public of the committee's dedication to monitoring the case. He stressed the importance of community vigilance in preventing such incidents. “In our community, we have a duty to watch out for one another. Silence in the face of such events is unacceptable. We must speak out to ensure that these tragedies are not repeated in our land,” he urged.

Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla highlighted the support available through government schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and the Victim Compensation Scheme. “The Victim Compensation Scheme provides compensation ranging from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 7 lakhs. I consulted the Legal Service Authority and requested them to expedite the process for immediate support,” he explained.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with officials reiterating the need for justice and community action to prevent domestic violence.