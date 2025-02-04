A group of young artisans completed an intensive six-day handmade embroidery training programme at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College (DDUCC), marking a significant step toward economic independence in the region.

The programme, running from January 29 to February 4, provided participants with comprehensive training in cutting, stitching, and advanced embroidery techniques. Expert instructors led hands-on demonstrations and interactive sessions, focusing on practical skills essential for entering the artisanal workforce.

Embroidery is both a hobby and profession that youths thrive while pursuing the blending of creativity and charm, said Professor H Lamin, retired Founder Principal of DDUCC, during the closing ceremony. Local village member Lukas Jat emphasized the craft's deep connection to India's cultural heritage.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and represents DDUCC's ongoing commitment to vocational education. The college, a constituent of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), has garnered praise from the local community for its role in creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Principal SM Sungoh noted the program's success in equipping participants with marketable skills.

Program Coordinator Wolnish Rymbai presided over the certificate distribution ceremony, marking the successful completion of the training for all participants. NEHU Librarian Dr FR Sumer also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of preserving traditional crafts while creating economic opportunities.

The college plans to continue offering similar vocational training programs to support the region's youth and farmers in developing sustainable livelihoods.