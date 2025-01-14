The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on January 14 announced three additional candidates for the upcoming Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections, expanding their roster of contenders for the 2025 polls.

According to the notification issued by MPCC General Secretary Wansuk Syiem, the new candidates are Pynbiangmi Laloo from Mowkaiaw constituency, Brosent Siangshai from Musniang-Rangad constituency, and Bashan Tangliang from Sumer constituency.

This latest announcement follows the party's earlier declaration of candidates, bringing the total number of Congress candidates for both councils to 45. The party had previously named 42 candidates - 26 for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and 16 for the JHADC.

The Congress has been strategically announcing its candidates for the autonomous district council elections, which play a crucial role in the governance of tribal areas in Meghalaya.

These councils are responsible for administering various aspects of tribal life, including customary laws, social customs, and land administration.