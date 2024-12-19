The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has officially released its list of candidates for the upcoming Autonomous District Councils (ADC) elections, scheduled for February 2025.

After a rigorous selection process involving the Block Congress Committees (BCC), District Congress Committees (DCC), and the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC), the Congress Party has finalized 15 candidates from Khasi Hills and 11 candidates from Jaintia Hills.

The chosen candidates include a diverse mix of fresh faces, qualified professionals, and experienced leaders. This lineup reflects the Congress Party's commitment to dynamic leadership and its dedication to the welfare of Meghalaya’s people.

The MPCC appealed to voters in Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills to support the Congress Party and its vision of safeguarding tribal rights under the Sixth Schedule. The Party emphasized its focus on progress, development, and justice, pledging to uphold the aspirations of Meghalaya’s communities.



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The Congress Party is confident that the people of Meghalaya will grant them a clear mandate, allowing them to lead the state towards a brighter and more prosperous future.