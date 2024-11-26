The Meghalaya Congress has announced the completion of the nomination process for the state president, general secretary, and other state-level office bearers.

The party has also initiated nominations for various district-level office bearers.

In a press release, the Indian Youth Congress exalted its 'commitment to a transparent and fair election process for the office bearers of the Youth Congress in Meghalaya'.

The party's steadfast process marks the celebration of the largest democratic exercise among the youth of the nation.

Furthermore, the party also stated that over 500 young individuals submitted their nominations for various positions through the Indian Youth Congress's online registration system, via the "With IYC" app, available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The nomination process concluded on November 25.

"We would like to express our gratitude to all the youths who have participated in this process," the party stated.

Furthermore, they encouraged 'young people across the state to vote for the state president and other district presidents using the same application.

The last date for voting is December 16, 2024.

"It is indeed a historic milestone to have received such a large number of nominations for state-level positions, marking a new chapter in the democratic engagement of Meghalaya's youth," the Congress stated.