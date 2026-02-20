Meghalaya Congress condoles demise of Shillong MP, leaders visit bereaved family

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and untimely demise of Shillong MP Ricky A J Syngkon.

In a statement, the MPCC conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the late leader’s contributions to public life.

As a mark of solidarity, MPCC President Vincent H Pala, accompanied by Tura Member of Parliament Saleng A Sangma, visited the residence of the deceased to personally offer their condolences and stand with the family in their time of grief.

Speaking during the visit, Pala said Syngkon’s dedication to public life, calm demeanour and concern for the common people would always be remembered. The leaders offered prayers for the departed soul and conveyed their sympathies to the family members, praying for strength and comfort to help them endure the loss.

The MPCC stated that it stands united in mourning and pays tribute to Syngkon’s life and service, noting that his contributions to society will remain cherished in memory.