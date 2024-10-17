Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the nomination of Jingjang M. Marak as the party's candidate for the upcoming Gambegre Assembly constituency bye-election in Meghalaya. The by-polls, scheduled for November 13 in West Garo Hills, have sparked political activity across parties in the state.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari announced that the Model Code of Conduct will be in effect throughout the district where the Assembly constituency is located. This code will apply to all political parties, candidates, and the state government.

The election process will begin with the issuance of notification on October 18, followed by the last date for filing nominations on October 25. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 28, with the final opportunity for withdrawal of nominations on October 30. While polling is set for November 13, the results will be declared on November 23.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of the National People's Party (NPP) announced that his wife, Mehtab Chandee, will contest the Gambegre by-polls. Sangma made this announcement during a public meeting, citing public demand as the driving factor behind the decision.

Adding to the competitive field, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated Sadhiarani M Sangma, the sole woman MDC in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), as their candidate for the upcoming by-polls.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the Congress has chosen Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan to contest the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming bye-election.