Congress Legislator from Mylliem and Leader of Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh praises the Supreme Court’s order in staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ case.

Lyngdoh said that the truth always prevails and this stay by the Apex Court it shows that justice has been delivered, democracy has won and the Constitution of the country has been upheld.

It is a big win not just for the Congress but a win for all the citizens of India, said Lyngdoh. “This is for the people of India, this has come as something to be happy about as there is still the judiciary to protect the justice of all the citizens of the country.”



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“We still have hope in the court as the Supreme Court has stayed the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. It is not a victory of one man, it is not the victory of one individual, it is the victory of the whole country. It is the victory of India and now we still believe in the saying that India is the biggest democracy in the world. Now, that word has meaning,” added Lyngdoh.