The Court of the Special Judge (POCSO), West Khasi Hills District on April 28 convicted Babul Basil Ali for raping a minor and awarded him 25 years rigorous imprisonment for the crime.

Babul Basil Ali was convicted of raping a minor girl on July 30, 2021 at Pyndengrei, Nongstoin under West Khasi Hills.

In the court order dated April 28 states, “The Court of the Special Judge (POCSO), West Khasi Hills District, Nongstoin, had convicted an accused person Shri. Babul Basil Ali vide Judgement Order dated 28" April, 2023 and sentenced him to undergo 25 (Twenty Five) years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs. 50000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand) only under section 6 POCSO Act and in default of payment of fine shall further undergo 6 (Six months simple imprisonment”.

Ali was arrested immediately and after a thorough investigation on the case, a favourable judgement had been given by the honourable Court of the Special Judge (POCSO), Nongstoin.

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