The Meghalaya Education Department has implemented stringent measures to regulate school operations, prohibiting educational institutions from arbitrarily declaring holidays without official sanctions. This decisive action marks a significant shift in the state's educational governance.

Under the new directive, the 2025 academic year will commence on February 10, featuring a structured Class Readiness Programme. Primary school students (Classes I-V) will undergo this preparatory phase until March 7, while middle and high school students (Classes VI-X) will complete it by February 28.

A key reform involves examination protocols, with the Department maintaining oversight of assessment schedules for Classes VI-IX. Schools must now upload evaluation results to the Department's digital platform, ensuring transparency and standardization. The Department of Educational Research and Training (DERT) or Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will develop standardized question papers for annual examinations.

The academic calendar establishes clear term dates, with sessions concluding on November 28 for pre-primary and December 17 for Classes I-IX, followed by winter break. Schools must now meet mandatory requirements of 200 working days for primary levels and 220 for higher classes, with corresponding instructional hours of 800 and 1,000 respectively.

Addressing academic performance concerns highlighted in the National Achievement Survey (NAS), schools will dedicate intensive focus periods at term start. Primary classes will spend four weeks on foundational learning, while higher classes will undergo three weeks of targeted instruction.