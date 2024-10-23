The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has cleared eight players to represent the state in BCCI domestic tournaments after a thorough review by a committee formed to address concerns about player eligibility.

The committee, comprising MCA vice-president Rayonald Kharkamni and apex council members Arwotki Sumer and Sengnab Momin, investigated the eligibility of Senior Men's and U-23 Men's team players following protests earlier this month.

The committee reviewed official documents, including birth certificates and Aadhaar cards, and cleared Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Arpit Bhatewara (Senior Men's team), and six U-23 players—Rohit Kumar Yadav, Raghav Kumar Magotra, PM Santosh, Kevin Sanjeev Christopher, Abhishek Kumar, and Sachin Kumar. The players meet the BCCI guidelines for eligibility, which allow participation based on birth, education, work, or residency.

Two players, Sachin Kumar and Rohit Kumar Yadav, received provisional clearance and must submit additional documents for final approval.

The committee also addressed the case of Banialam Mylliemngap, who was not included in the U-23 team due to injury, recommending his consideration for future selection once he is fit.

In addition, the MCA was advised to ensure district associations verify players' documents before submission, as per BCCI regulations. A selector from the Senior Men Selection Committee will be present at home and away matches to assess player performances for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

With the committee's clearance, Arpit Bhatewara has been added to the 15-member squad for Meghalaya's upcoming Ranji Trophy matches. Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, who top-scored in the second innings against Tripura, had already secured his place.

Meghalaya will face Maharashtra in Aurangabad on October 26, followed by a home match against Jammu and Kashmir on November 6.

Meghalaya Ranji Trophy Squad for Matches 3 & 4: Kishan Lyngdoh (C), Dippu Sangma (V-C), Aryan Borah, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Bijon Dey, Chengkham Sangma, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Ram Gurung, Roshan Warbah, Lerry G Sangma, Arpit Bhatewara (WK), Ajay Duhan (guest), Sumit Kumar (guest), Anirudh B (guest)

Standbys: Aadarsh Joshi, Anish Charak, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Shembhalang Pyngrope, Arien B Sangma

Support staff: Prabhakar Bairgond (Head Coach), Moisten Ch Marak (Assistant Coach), Surojit Biswas (Physio), Vikash Singh Chauhan (Trainer), Dister Marbaniang (Manager)