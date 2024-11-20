Meghalaya Cricket Association President Nababrata Bhattacharjee has been appointed as the Manager of the Indian Senior Women's Cricket Team for their upcoming ODI series against Australia next month.

This significant responsibility reflects the trust the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has in Bhattacharjee, a key figure in Northeast India's cricketing landscape.

The Indian squad will leave Mumbai on November 30 for Brisbane, where the first two ODIs will be played on 5 and 8 December at the Allan Border Field. The final match of the series will take place on 11 December at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth.

The series forms part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women’s Championship. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.

"It is an honour and recognition of my state and all cricketers and cricket-loving people of Meghalaya," Bhattacharjee said today. "I shall continue to strive to promote the game further among the youth of the indigenous community covering all districts. My gratitude to Shri Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, for the job assigned to me."

Bhattacharjee has been a key figure in the development of cricket in Meghalaya for over 15 years. He played a pivotal role in the campaign that led to full BCCI membership for Meghalaya and five other Northeast states in 2017.

Bhattacharjee has also been involved in other significant BCCI initiatives, including the NADP Committee in 2016 and the India-West Indies series in Florida, which aimed to promote cricket in the USA.