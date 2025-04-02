Kevin Lyngdoh Sangriang from Mawkyrwat in the South West Khasi Hills District has claimed two gold medals at the 21st National Mountain Bike Championship 2025 held at Morni Hills, Haryana.

Sangriang dominated the competition, securing gold in both the Cross Country Time Trial and Cross Country Olympic (XCO) events, bringing national recognition to Meghalaya's growing cycling talent.

"Kevin has a bright future ahead of him. The 1 Lakh invested through the CM Fund which he used to procure his cycle is all the more worthwhile! Keep shining, Kevin!" Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote on social media, celebrating the achievement.

The young cyclist's victory represents a significant milestone for sports development in Meghalaya, particularly in the state's more remote districts. The government's investment in athletic equipment through the Chief Minister's Fund appears to be yielding results, as athletes like Sangriang gain national prominence.

Cycling enthusiasts across the Northeast region have praised Sangriang's performance, noting that mountain biking talent from the region has been historically underrepresented at national competitions despite the challenging terrain that produces skilled riders.

The championship, held annually at different venues across India, is a premier mountain biking event in the country.