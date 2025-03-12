Dadenggre (C&RD) Block, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, is set to host BAKRIM 2025, an inter-village championship aimed at fostering rural development, enhancing community participation, and increasing awareness of key government schemes. This unique initiative will see villages competing based on their performance in major flagship programs such as MGNREGS, PMAY-G, Ayushman Bharat-MHIS, PM Kisan, NSAP, ICDS, NRLM, and PM Vishwakarma, among others.

The event will recognize outstanding contributions through awards in multiple categories, including Best Village Award, Clean Village Award, Best VEC, Best VHC, Best SHG, Best Farmer, Best PMAY House, and the Long-Live Award for the eldest resident.

To ensure maximum public benefit, special enrolment and registration camps will be organized on March 13 and 17, 2025, where citizens can enroll in various government welfare schemes and submit grievances for on-the-spot resolution with the assistance of relevant departments. Additionally, an awareness rally will be held on March 17, 2025, from the Block Office to encourage active participation.

Apart from the competition, BAKRIM 2025 will host a variety of cultural and sporting events to celebrate community spirit and local talent. These activities include wall painting, tug of war, volleyball, music and dance performances, exhibitions of handicrafts and agricultural produce, along with food and game stalls. The initiative is designed to not only inspire friendly competition but also to strengthen engagement in government schemes, ultimately contributing to sustainable development and improved livelihoods in the region.

The grand closing ceremony is scheduled for March 19, at Dadenggre playground from 9 am onwards, where winners will be announced, and the achievements of participating villages will be formally honored.