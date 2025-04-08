Meghalaya put in a commanding performance to defeat Mizoram by 33 runs in their first match of the 2nd NECDC Senior Women's Inter-State Tournament 2025 in Rangpo, Sikkim, today.

The tournament began yesterday and is being organised by the North East Cricket Development Council and hosted by the Sikkim Cricket Association.

Mizoram won the toss and opted to field but Meghalaya were able to post 112/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to contributions by Luiza Tamang (34 from 27 balls), Debasmita Dutta (28 from 26), Ankita Sarma (20 from 19) and Monica L Phawa (12 from 20). Luiza hit all three of Meghalaya's sixes and she and Debasmita put on 51 runs together for the first wicket.

In the chase, Felfeli Pautu and Hmangaihsangi hit 31 and 30 runs respectively but Debasmita and Daiaka Emigale Warjri turned in excellent bowling performances to skittle Mizoram for 79 in 18.2 overs. Debasmita bagged 3/12 in 2.2 overs, while Daiaka claimed 3/16 in 4. Indariakor K Wanniang also found success with figures of 2/13 in 3 overs.

Debasmita, for her all-round performance, was named Player of the Match. She received her award from Meghalaya Cricket Association Honorary Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni.

The six participating teams have been divided into two groups of three. Meghalaya are in Group A with Nagaland and Mizoram. Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim comprise Group B.

Meghalaya will play Nagaland tomorrow.