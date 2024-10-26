Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has announced the state government's decision of resurfacing crucial roads in Shillong city.

Speaking to reporters on October 25, Dhar said that the move aims to ensure that the city gets "good roads". He informed that the estimates to resurface the important roads within the city are being prepared by the PWD.

It must be mentioned that the Meghalaya government had ruled out the construction of smart roads under the 'smart city project' because it was discovered to be infeasible.

He said that the initiative was abandoned due to complications in the smart city phase-II project, further infoming that the state is instead planning to carry out a fresh resurfacing of the road of almost 40-50 kms within the city.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya Deputy CM informed that the current status on the Lachumiere smart road project will be updated.