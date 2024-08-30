Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in-charge PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong, on August 30 informed that the state has received Rs 276.88 crore of the Rs 404.35 crore allocated for the implementation of 7 road projects in a period of 5 years.

Tynsong stated that the amount was approved for the implementation of road projects under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (Roads) (NESIDS) from 2019 to 2024.

Speaking at the Assembly, Tynsong said that of the total fund allocated to the state, only Rs 276.88 crore has been released currently.

Furthermore, he informed that the implementation period of the projects is 24 months from the date of issue of FWO.

It must be mentioned that the implementing agency is PWD (Roads).