The Meghalaya Police are in place to protect the interest of the people not just for the protection of the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister, respond to Dy CM in charge of Home (Police) to the allegation made by former CM and opposition AITC leader, Dr Mukul Sangma stating that the West Garo Hills Police has reduced themselves to an instrument of the political bosses in power.

Speaking to reporters, Dy CM said that Dr Mukul Sangma was once the Chief Minister of Meghalaya trying to tell the people that he has used the police force for his self-interest because if he does, it will be very unfortunate.



Also Read: Meghalaya deputy CM claims Tura mob attack incident ‘politically influenced'

“I think, he (Dr Mukul Sangma) has been in the chair as the chief minister for more than 7 to 8 years. When he talks that way is he trying to that when he is the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, he used all the police officers for his own interests? If that is so, then that is very unfortunate,” Tynsong questioned Dr. Sangma.

The Deputy CM further stated that the government and the police department are in place to protect the interests of the people of the state.

“We are here be it chief minister or be it deputy chief minister or be it anybody, we are here not to protect ourselves but to protect citizens of the state in the state of Meghalaya”, he added.