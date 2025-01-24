The Meghalaya government, on January 23, destroyed narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at Rs 53.86 crore, reiterating the fight against the drug menace in the state.

The high level and district level Drug Disposal Committee of Meghalaya Police, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched an operation at Star Cement Ltd., Lumshnong, in the East Jaintia Hills District, where substances worth Rs 53.86 crore were incinerated.

Following the success of the operation, the Meghalaya chief minister reaffirmed the state’s continued commitment to eradicate drug menace that has destroyed the lives of many youth.

CM Sangma said that the government, through the Drug Reduction, Elimination, & Action Mission (DREAM) is supporting vulnerable youth in their battle against drug abuse.

The disposed drugs consist of NDPS cases registered in five districts- East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Jaiñtia Hills and East Jaiñtia Hills districts.

Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong extended gratitude to the police and other departments. He also lauded the leadership of DGP Idashisha Nongrang.

Meanwhile, DGP Nongrang also assured that such processes will be carried out in a transparent manner.