Meghalaya's Directorate of Higher & Technical Education has successfully distributed scholarships totalling Rs 108.83 crore to nearly 50,000 students, marking a significant investment in educational support for tribal communities.

The funding breakdown reveals a collaborative effort between the central and state governments: Rs 98.09 crore came from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, with an additional Rs 10.90 crore contributed by the Meghalaya government.

To date, 49,628 students have received their scholarship payments through two distinct installments. The first tranche of Rs 42.32 crore supported 17,364 beneficiaries, while the second installment of Rs 66.67 crore reached 32,064 students.

Currently, approximately 27,127 eligible students await their scholarships, pending the release of the third installment from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Director of Higher and Technical Education emphasised the department's commitment to expediting the remaining payments, stating active negotiations are underway with the central government to secure the final funding.