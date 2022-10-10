The office of Deputy Commissioner East Jaiñtia Hills on October 10 issued an order under Section 144 CrPC preventing illegal mining of coal, illegal transportation, and dumping of coal in the district.

“..rat-hole coal mining deemed hazardous to the people and the environment was banned by the National Green Tribunal in April 2014… there have been multiple coal accidents in the district during attempts to illegally mine the coal in the district despite the ban”, reads the order.

In compliance with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal, the District Magistrate, East Jaintia Hills District, has prohibited rat-hole coal mining in all areas within East Jaintia Hills District and transportation of coal, without valid challan or documents or permission/license issued by competent authority to and from the District.

"Violation of above Order shall attract penal actions under Section 188 IPC apart from the other prevalent relevant laws," mentioned the notification.

"This Order comes into force with immediate effect and until further Orders," added the notification further.