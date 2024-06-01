A commendable effort by the diligent officers and staff of Umkiang PPP within the East Jaintia Hills Police Department resulted in a substantial discovery on May 31.

Acting swiftly upon sourced information, the team uncovered a cache of 18 abandoned soapboxes suspected to contain heroin in the vicinity of Umkiang.

This significant find has prompted the initiation of a criminal case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The authorities have wasted no time in launching a thorough investigation to ascertain the origins of the contraband and to apprehend those responsible