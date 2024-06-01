Meghalaya: East Jaintia Hills Police uncovers 18 abandoned heroin soapboxes in Umkiang
East Jaintia Hills Police discovered 18 heroin soapboxes abandoned in Umkiang on May 31. The police have initiated a criminal case under the NDPS Act and are investigating the origins of the contraband.
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Meghalaya: East Jaintia Hills Police uncovers 18 abandoned heroin soapboxes in Umkiang
A commendable effort by the diligent officers and staff of Umkiang PPP within the East Jaintia Hills Police Department resulted in a substantial discovery on May 31.
Acting swiftly upon sourced information, the team uncovered a cache of 18 abandoned soapboxes suspected to contain heroin in the vicinity of Umkiang.
This significant find has prompted the initiation of a criminal case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The authorities have wasted no time in launching a thorough investigation to ascertain the origins of the contraband and to apprehend those responsible
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