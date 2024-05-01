Security has been beefed up in Shillong as well as in different district headquarters following frequent arson attacks on government properties including police stations.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district, SC Sadhu said, “In fact this was also discussed last night with the SP. We are in fact improving and strengthening the entire security arrangement during night time.”

He informed that the SP has prepared a contingent plan on tackling the present law and order situation.

“We are discussing what action we need to initiate and in terms of identifying the culprits who are perpetrating these kinds of attacks and we will update again,” he added.

Further, the DC informed that necessary advisory has been issued to all government departments and offices.

“In fact, we have informed all line departments to keep their vehicles and properties in a secured way, particularly not to keep in open areas, particularly government vehicles. We are strengthening the security and we are hopeful in the next one or two days we can stabilize things particularly in law and order,” he added.