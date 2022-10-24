In light of the incessant rains due to Cyclone Sitrang and in view of the IMD forecast showing continued intense rainfall in the next 24 hours, the office of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) East Khasi Hills on Monday has announced that all schools falling in East Khasi Hills Districts shall remain closed on October 25.

The deep depression over the central Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Sitrang, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

“The deep depression over west-central & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm “SITRANG” (pronounced as “Si-Trang”),” IMD said in a statement.

“The deep depression lay centred at 1730 hours IST on 23rd of October over the same region near latitude 16.4N and longitude 88.1E, about 730 km northwest of Port Blair, 580 km south of Sagar Island and 740 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh),” the statement further said.