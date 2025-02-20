The East Khasi Hills District administration has ordered a complete ban on election campaigning activities for 48 hours before polling closes, enforcing the mandatory silence period under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

District Magistrate RM Kurbah issued the order on February 19, prohibiting "any sort of unlawful assemblies and holding of public meetings" during this period. The restrictions cover all forms of campaigning, including public gatherings, processions, and the use of loudspeakers.

"The Campaign Silence Period inter-alia prohibits election campaign activities, public meetings, processions, and displaying of election matter by means of television, print and electronic media or any similar apparatus," the order states.

The district administration has directed the Superintendent of Police to ensure compliance through all police stations in East Khasi Hills. Local media outlets, including Doordarshan Kendra and All India Radio Shillong, have been asked to broadcast the order regularly.

The directive has been communicated to all political parties, candidates, and returning officers in the district. The Information and Public Relations Department has been tasked with ensuring wide publicity of the order through local newspapers.

The silence period aims to provide voters a quiet period for reflection before casting their ballots, free from campaign influences. The order aligns with Meghalaya's commitment to "Greater Participation for a Stronger Democracy," as emphasized in the official communication.