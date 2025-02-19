The Additional District Magistrate of Sohra Civil Sub Division has imposed strict restrictions ahead of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council elections scheduled for February 21.

The order, issued under Section 163 BNSS, will take effect from 4:00 pm on February 19 and remain in force until the completion of polling. It specifically targets the crucial 48-hour period before polls, which authorities consider vital for maintaining law and order.

"The last 48 hours before the Polls are extremely crucial for the election machinery, not only from the poll day planning perspective, but more crucially, from the perspective of law and order towards creation of a conducive environment for free and fair polling," states the order signed by ADM Mark Andrew Challam.

Key restrictions include:

Ban on public meetings and processions related to the election

Prohibition of loudspeaker use

Mandatory departure of outside political workers who are not local voters

Ban on exit polls and opinion polls across all media platforms, including social media

The order exempts election officials, security personnel, and essential service providers. It covers the entire Sohra Civil Sub Division and aims to prevent "unscrupulous elements" from engaging in activities like illicit distribution of cash, gifts, or liquor to influence voters.

The restrictions align with Section 126(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates a complete halt to election campaigning during the final 48 hours before polls close.

Office bearers of political parties in charge of sub-division units during the election are exempt from the restriction on outside political workers.