Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed the Assembly today that the proposal for a new Fire and Emergency Station at Mawkynroh Umshing is currently under examination.

Responding to MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang's question during the budget session, Tynsong provided no further details about the timeline or specific plans for the facility.

The proposed fire station would enhance emergency response capabilities in the growing Mawkynroh Umshing area, potentially reducing response times during fire incidents and other emergencies.