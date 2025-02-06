Meghalaya is grappling with one of the highest cancer rates in India, particularly for mouth and oesophagus cancer, with a staggering 176 cancer cases per one lakh population.

East Khasi Hills reports an even more concerning 227 cases per lakh—over double the national average of 100. This stark reality was revealed by Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who called the situation a "big concern" for the state.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data highlights that Meghalaya’s cancer burden is especially high in the districts of East Khasi Hills, which has seen a sharp increase in the detection of oral cancers.

Minister Lyngdoh stressed the urgency of the issue, stating, “We are taking administrative decisions to ensure we are ready to combat this disease in its current state.”

The government has responded with a comprehensive strategy, focusing on early diagnosis, affordable treatment, and strengthening cancer care infrastructure. In 2024, Civil Hospital reported over 8,000 cancer patients, with 1,649 new cases.



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To meet the growing demand, the hospital is expanding its facilities, including a significant increase in the number of beds. NEIGRIHMS has also been enhancing its cancer treatment services, offering advanced diagnostic tools like PET scans and specialized surgeries.

Additionally, the state is addressing the shortage of specialized medical professionals by sending doctors for advanced training. Efforts are also underway to expand the capacity of government hospitals and ensure access to cancer treatment for all, especially low-income groups.

A key initiative, “Meg Can Care,” has been launched to provide comprehensive cancer care across Meghalaya. This mission-mode program aims to improve early detection at district and block levels, upgrade treatment facilities, and support financial assistance for cancer treatment.

Through the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), the state government ensures that no citizen faces financial hardship due to cancer treatment, covering all types of cancer.

“The government is committed to tackling this health crisis with an inclusive approach. No citizen will be left behind in the fight against cancer,” Lyngdoh concluded, emphasizing the state's dedication to curbing out-of-pocket expenses and ensuring accessible treatment.