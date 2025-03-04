The Meghalaya government continues to grapple with the challenge of managing the prices of essential commodities, even as it implements measures to curb inflation.

Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister Comingone Ymbon, addressing the Legislative Assembly during today's Budget Session, acknowledged the complexities of price regulation while responding to questions from MLA Heavingstone Kharpran.

Ymbon highlighted the government's role in monitoring and intervening in price fluctuations but also pointed to the inherent volatility in agricultural markets. He noted that a drop in agricultural produce prices often follows the harvest season due to an influx of fresh crops.

"The market price of Agricultural Produces tends to fall after harvesting season due to an increase in market arrival of new crops," he explained.