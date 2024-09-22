Three female sericultural farmers from Meghalaya were recognised for their contributions and performance in the sericulture sector at the Central Silk Board's (CSB) national-level Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The event which was organised by the Textile Ministry marking the 75th anniversary of the CSB honoured hundreds of sericulture farmers from across India, including the three female farmers from Meghalaya.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded the achievement and congratulated the "three distinguished lady sericultural farmers who received recognition for their outstanding contributions and exceptional performance".

"Congratulations to them!" he added.

The event was inaugurated by Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, in the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita, Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh.

Apart from honouring the farmers, an exhibition displaying the varieties and exceptional quality of silk fabrics and goods was also organised.