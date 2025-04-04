A swift and coordinated operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya resulted in the apprehension of three Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian tout attempting to infiltrate Indian territory near the international border.

Acting on specific intelligence about illegal crossings, troops from the 4th Battalion BSF launched an operation to prevent unauthorised entry. The arrested Indian tout, a resident of the East Khasi Hills district, was found assisting the foreign nationals in the infiltration attempt.

Following standard procedures, the individuals were handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further investigation and legal action. Authorities are expected to probe deeper into the involvement of cross-border networks facilitating illegal migration.

Since the beginning of 2025, BSF Meghalaya has detained 78 Bangladeshi nationals in various operations, highlighting the force's relentless vigilance in securing the border and preventing unlawful entry into the country.