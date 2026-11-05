Meghalaya is stepping up preparations to host the 39th National Games in March 2027, with 39 sporting disciplines proposed across Shillong, Jowai and Tura.

The preparations gained momentum after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) constituted the five-member Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) on October 14, with Sunaina Kumari as its chairperson. The committee visited the state from November 2 to 5 to inspect proposed competition venues and assess the progress of infrastructure and other arrangements.

Addressing a press conference in Shillong on Thursday, Kumari said the committee was satisfied with the progress made so far. She said visits to several venues in Shillong and Jowai had given the members a positive impression of the infrastructure development and preparations undertaken by the state.

She also acknowledged the coordination between government departments, sports officials and other stakeholders, saying their collective efforts were directed towards ensuring the smooth conduct of the Games.

Kumari thanked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, both Deputy Chief Ministers, Sports Minister Vijay Kumar and other government officials for their support. She said the GTCC would continue to provide technical guidance and assistance throughout the preparation process.

The state government signed the hosting agreement with the IOA on May 30, 2026, formally marking Meghalaya's preparations to host the national sporting event.

While 39 disciplines have been proposed, the list is yet to receive final approval. The IOA, in consultation with the GTCC, will take the final call on which events will feature in the Games.

The proposed disciplines include archery, athletics, aquatics, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoeing and kayaking, cycling, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, lawn bowls, modern pentathlon, netball, rowing, rugby, shooting, squash, sailing, triathlon, table tennis, tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, yogasana, arm wrestling, Muay Thai, sport climbing and softball.

The inclusion of taekwondo will also depend on the IOA's final decision, taking into account the potential of local athletes.

Competition venues are proposed across Shillong, Jowai and Tura, including the JN Sports Complex, Shillong Golf Club, North-Eastern Hill University campus and Umiam Lake. The JN Sports Complex has also been proposed as the venue for the opening ceremony.

Alongside infrastructure development, the state government has been investing in athlete development and extending support to sports associations. Athletes are being provided access to professional coaches, nutritionists and physiotherapists to improve their preparation and performance.

The newly inaugurated High Performance Sports Science Centre at the JN Sports Complex is expected to play a key role in this effort, offering performance assessments, specialised training and rehabilitation facilities.

The government is also holding regular review meetings with the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) to monitor the functioning of sports associations and ensure accountability. Steps are being taken to address concerns raised by the associations and strengthen sports development at the grassroots level.

With less than five months to go before the proposed start of the Games, Meghalaya is focusing on infrastructure readiness, athlete preparation and coordination among stakeholders to ensure the successful hosting of the 39th National Games.