The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) has announced its upcoming annual karate championship for school and college students. The event will take place from August 22-24, at the Multipurpose Indoor Hall of the Sports Authority of India's Shillong Training Centre on the NEHU campus.

This year marks the 30th Inter School and 12th Inter College Karate Tournament, organised by AMKA with support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya. Hundreds of karatekas from numerous educational institutions are expected to participate in the three-day competition.

Participants will showcase their skills in kumite (sparring) and kata (form) events. The tournament has a history of nurturing talent, with many past competitors going on to represent Meghalaya and India in national and international competitions.

Last year's champions included St Anthony's Higher Secondary School (inter-school boys), OM Roy Memorial Higher Secondary School (inter-school girls), and St Anthony's College (college category).

Interested participants can contact AMKA officials at 9774062118, 8837348536, 9856623718, 9378186278, or 8794468993 for more information.

The championship continues to be a significant platform for young martial artists in Meghalaya, promoting both individual skill and sportsmanship.