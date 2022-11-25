Meghalaya government on November 24 assured to provide security to Assam petroleum goods transporters after Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) refused to ferry petroleum products to three districts of the violence-hit state.

Besides this, the Meghalaya government has also requested the APMU to call on its decision on not to carry petroleum products to the three districts in the state of Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, and West Jaintia Hills.

''In view of rumours of shortage of petrol and diesel in the state, which has led to long queues at various petroleum outlets, the general public is hereby informed that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the District at present. The concerns expressed by oil companies/distributors/tanker drivers from outside the state are being addressed to ensure that petroleum supplies reach the District and the public do not suffer,'' an official statement dated November 24, 2022, said.

Earlier, the APMU had decided to stop the transportation of fuel to Meghalaya following reports of attacks on vehicles from Assam in the wake of the recent violence along the inter-state border that claimed 6 lives.

In this regard, the APMU shot off separate letters to all PSU oil marketing companies, including IOC, HPCL, and BPCL, and informed these entities about the union's decision to not load fuel in tankers.

Notably, on November 24, a candlelight vigil organized by five NGOs - KSU, FKJGP, RBYF, HNYF, and JSU turned ugly in the heart of the city at Shillong.

As per ground reports, masked miscreants from amongst the member of the NGOs started arguing with the Police personnel which led to huge chaos which subsequently petrol bombs were thrown at the police, and public property was destroyed near Civil Hospital, Shillong.

Notably, a CRPF bus was attacked by the mob adjacent to the civil hospital, and stones were also pelted.

The personnel abandoned the bus.

The mob then tried to set the bus on fire but the leaders of the organization doused the flames and in one such incident a traffic post was toppled and set ablaze.

However, a few hours later, the police were able to allow vehicles to pass through Civil and Barik freely.

The areas in most parts of the city remain deserted after the tension that erupted at civil.