Meghalaya government denies plans for landfill site in Mawkhanu
Meghalaya government refutes landfill plans in Mawkhanu, addressing environmental concerns. Authorities stress sustainable practices and community consultation
The Meghalaya government has dismissed rumours about a proposed landfill site at Mawkhanu, assuring that no such project is under consideration.
Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, in charge of Urban Affairs, stated during the budget session that a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) was not conducted before acquiring government land in Mawkhanu because there was no plan to establish a landfill there.
Responding to questions from legislator Brightstarwell Marbaniang, Dhar clarified that while Shillong would require approximately 100 to 150 acres for a landfill site, the government is not currently pursuing this initiative in Mawkhanu.
The announcement puts to rest growing concerns among local residents about possible environmental and health impacts.
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