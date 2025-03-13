The Meghalaya government has dismissed rumours about a proposed landfill site at Mawkhanu, assuring that no such project is under consideration.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, in charge of Urban Affairs, stated during the budget session that a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) was not conducted before acquiring government land in Mawkhanu because there was no plan to establish a landfill there.

Responding to questions from legislator Brightstarwell Marbaniang, Dhar clarified that while Shillong would require approximately 100 to 150 acres for a landfill site, the government is not currently pursuing this initiative in Mawkhanu.

The announcement puts to rest growing concerns among local residents about possible environmental and health impacts.