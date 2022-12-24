The Meghalaya government has decided to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees including pensioners and family pension holders by four per cent effective from July 2022.

With this, the DA has gone up from the existing rate of 28 per cent to 32 per cent with effect from July 2022.

According to an official notification, these orders shall also apply to the members of the work-charged establishment and casual workers, other than Bungalow Peons, holding posts in the pay levels as admissible to the employees of corresponding categories under the regular establishment/services/posts.

The Dearness Relief under these orders shall remain suspended if the pensioners/family pensioners are employed/re-employed under the State/Central Government or employed/re-employed/permanently absorbed in the State’s or Central Government’s Company, Corporation, Undertaking or Autonomous Body.

It shall, however, be revived after the spell of such employment/re-employment.

The payment on account of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paise may be ignored.

The payment on account of the Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief sanctioned herein shall be debited to the respective heads of accounts from which the employees draw their salary and the pensioners/family pension holders, their pension.