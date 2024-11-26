The Meghalaya government, in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), conducted the B-Ready Firm Sensitization Workshop in Shillong, on November 26.

The workshop focused on key infrastructure domains of utility services, including power, water and internet, along with strategic assessments of business locations.

Aimed at bridging policy formulation gaps with ground-level realities, the event brought together government officials, industry stakeholders, and relevant firms to comprehensively examine and address critical challenges within the business ecosystem.

The workshop marked a significant step towards creating a more responsive and adaptive business environment in Meghalaya by facilitating direct dialogue between policymakers and industry practitioners.