Meghalaya Tourism Department, in collaboration with Umiam Sailing Club and Yacht Association of India, on April 29 set sails for the first exciting Northeast Regatta along with a thrilling concert extravaganza from April 29, 2023, to May 2, 2023, at the picturesque pristine Umiam Watersports Complex.

The grand inauguration was presided by Bah Paul Lyngdoh, Minister of Tourism, Meghalaya, and the event is set to witness 100+ participants from over 10 states across India, that includes 12 clubs during this 5-day racing spectacle.

Teams from Indian Army and Naval Services are also actively taking part.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Bah Paul Lyngdoh, Minister of Tourism, Meghalaya, stated that the beauty of Meghalaya must be honoured, and through the efforts of the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, the focus has been on creating unique initiatives that can build sustainable access to Meghalaya for its admirers around the world.

''Tourism has the potential to feed every family in Meghalaya. It’s a huge leap forward for Meghalaya. We not only have national talents but are capable of producing international talent in this particular sport. Meghalaya aspires to host massive national-level water sports events in the years to come. Such an event of this stature will motivate our young generation to excel in this sport. He also praised the Tourism Department for its infectious energy that would propel Meghalaya to the next level,” he added.

The regatta would witness exciting boat races along with electrifying music concerts on April 29 and 30, featuring a diverse lineup of local, national, and international artists to make it a high-octane event.

With nature in bounty, there are nature excursions, food, and flea markets, a tour package for sailors and tourists, paintball, camping spots, and the introduction of river cruise boats at picturesque Umiam.

''Today’s concert will feature thrilling K-Pop artiste Kim Woojin from South Korea as the headliner, while Day 2 will showcase Delhi-based band Twin Strings as the headlining act. Some other equally brilliant and diverse artistes like Lynx, Ricaa Stella, Banrap, Rum & Monkeys, LB3, Young Natee, Larger Than 90, and DJ Favian are also lined up,'' an official statement read.

The opening ceremony was also graced by Titosstarwell Chyne, Chief Executive Officer, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, L.R Bishnoi, Director General of Police, Dr. Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary, Govt. of Meghalaya, Cyril V Diengdoh, Director of Tourism and Lt. Col. Alok Yadav, Technical Director, Umiam Sailing Club.

Also read: No plans to impose COVID restrictions in the state, Meghalaya Health Minister