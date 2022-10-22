Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on October 21 assured that the state government will try to release the salary of SSA teachers before Christmas.

This was informed by the president of the Meghalaya SSA Schools’ Association (MSSASA) Aristotle C Rymbai after a meeting with Tynsong.

“We have also discussed the release of salary to SSA teachers for the months of September, October and November before Christmas. He (Tynsong) assured the Association to take up the matter with the department concerned and the government will do its best to get the salary of SSA teachers released before Christmas.” Rymbai said.

He said Friday’s meeting was the third after the meeting held on July 21, which was chaired by the deputy chief minister in presence of officials from the education department.

Rymbai said the meeting also discussed at length the long pending demands of SSA teachers which includes the implementation of a quarterly system for payment of SSA teachers’ salary, to constitute the State Education Commission to address the grievances of SSA teachers.

“With regard to this, the Dy CM informed the association that the department concerned had done the needful and now left is to get it approved by the cabinet which will be held probably by the first week of November,” he added.